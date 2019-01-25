San Francisco-based tech company Riivos has appointed Jeffrey Axelrod group executive.

Riivos is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based value chain management applications.

Axelrod is the founder and CEO of accounting software firm Cogency, whose services are used by major endowments, pension funds and private equity funds to manage over $100 billion in assets. Cogency was acquired with Backstop Solutions Group in 2015.

“The combination of Jeffrey’s customer leadership and applied technology expertise will be invaluable to our customers and our team,” said Riivos CEO Michele McGovern. “He brings a shared drive and vision on how we can help strengthen the mortgage industry as it goes through transformative changes. We’re thrilled to have him join the Riivos team.”

“This is a challenging market cycle in the mortgage industry and, at the same time, full of opportunities. I’ve had many years of experience helping clients navigate dynamic market conditions. I am delighted to join Riivos Mortgage and lead the charge in helping mortgage lenders execute on their financial goals to increased profitability, liquidity and longevity,” Axelrod said. “The Riivos Mortgage scenario capabilities that let our customers see the real-time financial ripple effects is critical when managing in today’s environment.”