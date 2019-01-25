CrediFi, a commercial real estate data and analytics provider, announced this week that it raised $6 million to help fund the company’s expansion.

The funding comes nearly two years after the company raised $13 million in its Series B funding round.

According to the company, the funding round was led by Liberty Technology Venture Capital II, and joined by investors Mitsui Fudosan, one of Japan’s leading real estate investors, and Maverick Ventures Israel. Several of the company’s existing investors also participated in the funding, including Battery Ventures, Viola Ventures and crowdfunding site OurCrowd.

Sponsor Content

With the latest round of funding, CrediFi has now raised $29 million overall.

CrediFi provides data and analytics backed by a database of over seven million commercial properties, including multifamily, office, retail, hotel, and industrial assets. The company tracks $13 trillion in balance sheet and securitized loans.

The company, which is dual headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv, Israel, also announced that it made one new hire for each of its headquarter locations.

In its New York office, CrediFi has hired Jeff Hendren to serve as president. Hendren joins the company from Quovo, a fintech company that connects applications to customers’ accounts, which was recently acquired by Plaid. Hendren served as chief commercial officer at Quovo.

The company also hired Amichai Levy to serve as vice president of research and development. Levy will be based in Tel Aviv. Levy joins the company from Payoneer, a global fintech company based in New York and Israel, serving in the role of vice president of research and development.

“CrediFi is leading the charge for transparency and access in the data-rich field of commercial real estate finance,” Hendren said. “I am delighted to be joining the firm at this stage in its strategic expansion and bolster the firm’s ongoing commitment to recruiting and retaining top talent to serve our client base across target markets.”