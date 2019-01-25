The Federal Reserve announced Friday the appointment of a new economist to advise the board.

The Fed appointed Stacey Tevlin as director of the division of research and statistics, effective as of Feb. 4, 2019. Tevlin, who currently serves as an associate director of the division, will replace outgoing David Wilcox.

Wilcox recently retired as director of the division after serving the Federal Reserve board for 30 years.

During his time as director, Wilcox has been responsible for overseeing the division’s 350 employees, as well as briefing the Federal Open Market Committee on the outlook of the U.S. economy.

Now, Tevlin will take over that role.

As director, she will oversee economic analysis, forecasting and research related to the domestic economy and financial markets, several major economic measurement programs such as industrial production and the survey of consumer finances and research and analysis in support of the Fed’s financial stability, supervision and regulator activities.

“Stacey brings many years of leadership and research experience, a keen understanding of the U.S. economy, and extensive public service at the Federal Reserve to the position of division director,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.

Tevlin started at the Fed in 1995 as an economist in the division of monetary affairs and held a number of positions in the division of research and statistics leading teams of economists helping to produce the staff’s forecast of the U.S. economy. From 2014 to 2016, she also served as special adviser to then-Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer. Tevlin’s research has focused on business investment and the macro economy.