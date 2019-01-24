Technology provider Ellie Mae announced the release of a new AllRegs Online, its new user experience and source for regulatory and investor information.

The company explained that the new AllRegs Online offering includes an updated and modernized interface, several new features, and now features tablet compatibility.

According to Ellie Mae, here are the features for the new AllRegs Online:

A centralized source of mortgage industry content, including current state and federal compliance regulations, pending residential mortgage legislation, Single and Multi-Family Agency guidelines and Correspondent Investor guidelines and information

The new home page features include lists for recently viewed documents, favorites and public notes with the ability to personalize views and customize content displayed.

Search functionality is improved to make it easier and faster to locate information and users can quickly narrow the scope of the search by using content filters.

When viewing documents, a new floating toolbar appears, providing quick access to common tasks to print, email, add a document as a favorite, add a note or view related revisions.

New user administration functionality provides designated administrators the ability to add and remove users and create user groups with unique content permissions.

“We are thrilled to launch the new AllRegs Online to our clients and the market,” Terri Davis, vice president of AllRegs by Ellie Mae said. “AllRegs has been in the business of providing a single trusted source for regulatory and investor information for 30 years and this update continues our legacy of leadership. Lenders leveraging AllRegs Online benefit from time savings and improved loan profitability thanks to quick and easy access to specific investor guidelines and the research and reference tools are centralized and easy to navigate. Loan quality is improved since the guessing is eliminated.”

Compliance solutions provider ComplianceEase announced the launch of DecisionMonitor, a tool enabling lenders to quickly resolve common compliance issues, this week.

The company explained that the tool is used in conjunction with its ComplianceAnalyzer with TRID Monitor solution. In a statement, the company explained that DecisionMonitor helps reduce costs by lowering the number of failure occurrences that would typically be escalated to a lender’s compliance department, as well as provide users with instructions on resolving common issues that could be found through ComplianceAnalyzer audit findings.

“Today, all loans with a violation – big or small – get escalated to Compliance Departments, which are overburdened by a large backlog of time-consuming manual reviews,” said Sanjay Tibrewal, vice president of product management at ComplianceEase. “In addition, resolution attempts are time consuming and not always consistent. To address these client pain points, we developed DecisionMonitor. This advance technology helps not only identify common errors, but also instructs the user on how to correct the defect in real time – freeing up time for Compliance Departments to review more complicated issues.”