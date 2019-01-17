Single-family rental giant Roofstock has hired Fiona Taylor as vice president of operations.

In her new role, Taylor will be responsible for leading operations in Roofstock’s offices in Dallas and Oakland, California.

Taylor has more than 20 years of operations experience and worked previously at Tesla, where she managed more than $13 billion in funds for more than 75 different investment vehicles as senior director of business operations and customer service.

Sponsor Content

Prior to that, Taylor worked at SolarCity, aiding the firm’s expansion to nearly 50 times its original size. She has also held roles at Visa, S&P and Fitch Ratings.

“I’m very attracted to companies that have a vision and model for transforming large industries and which are in hyper-growth mode. Real estate has been a staid industry, ripe for change, and Roofstock is a powerful innovator in this space,” said Taylor.

Taylor is not the first big name to walk through Roofstock's doors. The potential incoming head of Ginnie Mae, Maren Kasper, was once a director at the firm. Roofstock is a growing online marketplace for single-family rental home investing and one of HousingWire Magazine’s HW Tech100 in 2018.