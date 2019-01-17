HousingWire Editor-In-Chief Jacob Gaffney recently interviewed United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia for his upcoming HousingWire Magazine cover story detailing 2019's mortgage lending outlook.

Furthermore, he recorded the whole conversation on video, for the benefit of the LendingLife audience.

In the short, 13-minute video, Gaffney and Ishbia discuss recent mortgage lending gains at the top mortgage brokerage.

“It’s really a battle for the originator. Originators are coming to the broker channel, and I don’t think it’s much of a battle anymore, I think they’re leaving in droves from retail lenders,” Ishbia tells Gaffney.

“But we can’t sugar coat the process of switching over to the broker space,” Gaffney replies. “There is a waiting period, there is licensing, there are all sorts of things to consider.”

So, why make the transition to the broker space? Ishbia gives a few reasons: better rates, better technology, better service, Ishbia says adding later, “You know, it’s a lot easier than you think.”