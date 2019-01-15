Real estate and rental listing website Trulia recently announced Issi Romem joined the company as its new chief economist.

Romem will spearhead Trulia’s economic research, providing industry insights on both national and local housing market trends, demographic shifts and economic policies, the company said in a press release.

Under Romem’s leadership, Trulia’s Housing Economics Research team will continue to regularly publish research, data analysis and commentary about the U.S. housing market, the company said.

“As a well-respected thought leader in the housing industry, Issi brings a fresh but experienced perspective on the U.S. economy, urban development and housing policy to Trulia’s Housing Economics Research team that will ultimately help drive our mission forward,” Trulia Senior Vice President and General Manager Tim Correia said.

Prior to joining Trulia, Romem advised the Rentonomics team at Apartment List on economic methodology. He also previously worked at OnPoint Analytics as an economist and served as BuildZoom’s chief economist for more than four years.

“I am thrilled to join Trulia and lead its dedicated research team in delivering real-world insights that will help people better understand the trends impacting America’s cities and their local housing market,” Romem said. “More than ever, it’s now a critical time to follow housing. Today, along with the next few years to come could be the most interesting time in decades to study housing and land use policy in America, as longstanding approaches face new challenges.”

