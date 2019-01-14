Guaranteed Rate Affinity, the joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and Realogy Holdings Corp. that markets mortgages across the Realogy real estate companies, announced Monday that the company is hiring Joe Phalen as senior vice president of strategic growth.

Phalen is a Guaranteed Rate veteran, having spent 10 years with the company as senior vice president – divisional sales manager and vice president of mortgage lending. According to Phalen’s LinkedIn page, Phalen left GR in 2017 for Compass Mortgage, but is now returning.

“We are thrilled to have Joe back,” Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli said. “For over the past 18 years, I have seen his ability to be a great leader and recruiter and look forward to seeing him strengthen our leadership team and work with the top originators and real estate partners around the country.”

Dave Dickey, executive vice president of national production at Guaranteed Rate Affinity, added: “I’m excited to have Joe join the Guaranteed Rate Affinity team as we aggressively pursue our growth strategy and deepen our relationship with the Realogy brands and our referral partners.”

As Dickey said, Phalen will be tasked expanding Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s mortgage operations and bolstering the company’s relationships with its business partners.

“I’m looking forward to working with Guaranteed Rate Affinity and helping bring Victor’s vision to fruition,” Phalen said. “I’m proud to work for a company that possesses such strong core values and a ‘winning formula’ that has proven to be immensely successful.”