Real estate software provider MRI Software is expanding its business by acquiring Rental History Reports and Trusted Employees, a provider of applicant screening platforms that focuses on the multifamily real estate industry and corporate employers, the company announced recently.

Rental History Reports was founded in 1994 as a provider of multifamily renter background screening technology, but later expanded and began offering similar screening technology for companies that wanted to vet potential employees.

The company then changed its name to Rental History Reports and Trusted Employees. The company now offers resident screening services for multifamily property owners and managers that include credit history, criminal history, eviction history, employment verification, and rental references reports.

On the employee screening side, the company provides criminal records history, credit background check, and employment, reference, and education verification.

And now, MRI Software will integrate those services into its own resident screening offerings and other services.

“We’re proud to continue leading the charge for flexibility and choice in real estate software solutions,” said David Carner, senior vice president for residential solutions, MRI Software.

“The addition of Rental History Reports represents another step forward for MRI’s resident and prospect engagement solution, complementing our existing Resident Check screening service with one well suited for small and medium businesses,” Carner added. “Additionally, the Trusted Employees offering brings a comprehensive employment screening solution to MRI’s commercial, residential and corporate occupier clients.”

Rental History Reports and Trusted Employees CEO Steve Gustafson said that MRI is in the middle of a period of “impressive growth,” adding that his company is proud to be part of that growth.

“We’re confident that the time-tested solutions we’ve built at Resident History Reports and Trusted Employees will secure MRI’s position as the gold standard in holistic screening solutions for multifamily properties and corporate employers,” Gustafson said. “RHR and TE clients will benefit from a broader range of solutions and increased innovation and resources from a global organization of MRI’s size and scale.”