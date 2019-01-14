Freddie Mac has named Ricardo Anzaldua general counsel and corporate secretary. Anzaldua, who is taking over for William McDavid after his retirement earlier this month, joined Freddie Mac in May as executive vice president and senior legal advisor.

Prior to joining Freddie Mac, Anzaldua worked at MetLife from 2012 until 2017 as executive vice president and general counsel. Prior to that, he held senior positions in the legal department of the Hartford Financial Services Group and at the law firm of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton.

“In a short period of time, Ricardo has become a valuable member of Freddie Mac’s executive team, providing sound advice and thoughtful counsel on many important issues affecting our company. His judgment and forward thinking will serve us well as we continue our company’s transformation,” said Freddie Mac CEO Donald Layton. “I’d like to again thank Bill McDavid for his many contributions to making Freddie Mac a fundamentally better company, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”