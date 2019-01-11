LOGS Network, a national provider of title and closing services for residential and commercial real estate, recently announced it appointed Jason Shapiro to the position of chief revenue officer.

LOGS Chairman Gerry Shapiro, who happens to be Jason's father, said the company is focused on developing its future leadership.

"As we continue to position our enterprise for the future, it is of paramount importance that we focus on the next generation of our leadership," Gerry Shapiro said. “My partner, David Kreisman, and I are proud of what we have accomplished over the last 40 years and are excited to watch our partners and operational leaders carry on the tradition of performance excellence that has been the focal-point of our management style and secret to our success.”

In his new position, Jason Shapiro will be responsible for managing the national sales, marketing and business development efforts for the company’s law firms, title companies and affiliated entities.

“The LOGS Network is the largest legal services provider of its kind in the country and has set the standard over the last four decades,” Jason Shapiro said. “I am thrilled to join my father, his partner David, and all the partners and executives across the country in carrying forward our tradition of excellence.”

Prior to joining LOGS Network, Jason Shapiro served as the president of title & abstract and owner of ERA Rising Realty. Notably, he also held senior positions at the Blackstone controlled entities, B2r Finance and Invitation Homes.

