The nation’s largest single-family rental owners are offering rent relief to any of their residents who are among the approximately 800,000 federal workers who are either furloughed or working without pay because of the federal government shutdown.

American Homes 4 Rent, FirstKey Homes, Front Yard Residential, Invitation Homes, Progress Residential, and Tricon American Homes are offering unpaid federal workers the option of deferring their rent payment with no late fees.

Each of those companies are members of the National Rental Home Council, a trade group made up of single-family rental home owners and operators, which announced the move.

Sponsor Content

Collectively, the members of the NRHC own more than 200,000 single-family rental homes.

“Going without a paycheck for nearly a month can be an incredibly stressful experience for American working families,” said NRHC President Kevin Baldridge, the president of Tricon American Homes. “We are deeply committed to helping all of our residents impacted by the government shutdown.”

According to the companies, unpaid federal workers can apply for the rent deferral by showing verifiable proof of that they are furloughed. Additionally, Tricor Contracting’s service division is deferring service/maintenance costs for its customers, with proof of furlough.

“The hundreds of thousands of federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay serve our country every day in our airports, national parks, VA hospitals, and many more,” NRHC Executive Director Diane Tomb said. “All of us at NRHC are thankful for their efforts, and I’m proud that our members are putting their residents first during this unprecedented shutdown.”