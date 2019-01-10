Hey readers! Welcome to this week’s mortgage tech rundown, where we learn of the newest products, latest integrations and partnerships, and more in the mortgage, real estate and financial technology space.

Technology-driven solutions provider Informative Research has added a new offering to its collection of products. The new product, CreditXpert Wayfinder, automatically identifies a step-by-step plan of actions that a borrower can use to increase their credit score.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer Wayfinder to our clients and add it to our solutions suite, replacing CreditXpert Essentials and joining Credit Assure and CreditXpert What-If Simulator,” said Renae Sherman, VP of business development. “Our partnership with CreditXpert has been a fruitful one and we’re happy that lenders can continue to benefit from it.”

Sponsor Content

This week, independent mortgage lender Guild Mortgage has announced a strategic partnership with Homebot, a personalized dashboard that enables a lender’s loan officers to give homeowners insights into their finances related to their home.

Guild explained in a press release that the partnership empowers loan officers to offer borrowers relevant data and economic insights and stay connected with homeowners in a meaningful, personalized way long after the mortgage transaction has closed.

“We are always looking for opportunities to provide our customers with more information about what is likely the most important investment in their life and how it can contribute to long-term security,” said Mary Ann McGarry, Guild president and CEO. “Our partnership with Homebot will help our loan officers enhance their roles as trusted advisors by delivering invaluable insights that are important to each homeowner’s financial future. Creating deeper and more valued relationships is part of our focus on keeping customers for life.”

Maxwell unveiled a new disclosure management platform that enables borrowers to securely access, review and sign loan disclosure documents directly within the Maxwell experience. The company’s launch partner for the new disclosure platform is document, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology provider Docutech.

"While digital mortgage technology has vastly improved the mortgage experience in recent years, disclosures have long remained a detractor for borrowers in an otherwise streamlined lending experience," said Lindsay Hunt, head of product at Maxwell. "We're thrilled to continually remove complexity for borrowers and the lending teams they work with every day."

The new disclosures platform enables borrowers working with Maxwell-empowered lenders to review and sign disclosures directly in Maxwell from a computer, tablet or smartphone, according to the company.

"Our goal has always been to create a centralized, relationship-driven mortgage experience so that borrowers receive a consistent digital experience from application to clear to close," said John Paasonen, Maxwell’s co-founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Docutech takes us one step closer to that goal by allowing us to offer an efficient, compliant loan origination process that meets the expectations of digitally savvy borrowers."