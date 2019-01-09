Mr. Cooper Group has named Kenneth Posner senior vice president, strategic planning and investor relations.

The co-founder of Capital Bank Financial, Posner worked previously as Capital Bank’s chief of strategic planning and investor relations.

Prior to that, he was a managing director and Institutional Investor-ranked research analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he covered specialty finance and mortgage companies.

Posner is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst who has written extensively about strategy and risk management.

“Ken is a great addition to the Mr. Cooper Group team, and his background and experience will be valuable as we actively share our story and engage with the investor community,” said Mr. Cooper Chairman and CEO Jay Bray.