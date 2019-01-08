The NRP Group, a developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, is set to begin offering its property management services to third parties.

NRP Group announced this week that it is rolling out NRP Management, which will allow other multifamily developers and property managers to use NRP Group’s property management services.

The move comes a year after the company NRP Construction, which makes NRP’s in-house pre-construction and general contracting services available to other multifamily owners and developers.

Now, the company is offering both its construction and property management services to the market at large.

“We have been building and managing our own properties for 25 years and have often been asked to offer these services to other owners and developers,” said J. David Heller, CEO and co-founder of The NRP Group.

“Based on our twenty-five-year track record of performance, we are now proud to offer third-party solutions that are based on our deep institutional knowledge of how to design, build and manage properties that people want to call ‘home,’ and that deliver strong financial results over the long term,” Heller added.

NRP Construction is currently available in the state of Texas in major markets like San Antonio, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and others, while NRP Management is focused on similar markets in Texas, as well as Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and other NRP markets.