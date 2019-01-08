ATTOM Data Solutions, the real estate data provider formerly known as RealtyTrac, is now under new ownership.

The company announced Tuesday morning that it’s been acquired by Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm, for an undisclosed amount. Previously, ATTOM was owned by Renovo Capital and Rosewood Private Investments.

But now, ATTOM is owned by Lovell Minnick.

ATTOM has grown in recent years, taking on its new name back in 2016. Last year, the company acquired Onboard Informatics, a provider of neighborhood data and data-enabled products to the real estate industry.

The company, which provides property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data, was recently honored by HousingWire Magazine as one of the top technology companies in the housing industry.

And the company plans to continue growing with Lovell Minnick’s financial backing.

“ATTOM remains focused on expanding our seamless end-to-end data platform to deliver greater value for our customers as we continue to grow our market share in our core markets and build out our footprint in new end-markets across the U.S.,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said.

“We look forward to the next chapter of our growth, supported by the experience and resources of Lovell Minnick Partners, as we further strengthen our position as the premier one-stop shop for high-quality real estate data,” Barber added.

Lovell Minnick Partner Jason Barg said the company is excited to work with Barber and the team at ATTOM to grow the company’s offerings.

“ATTOM’s management team has generated strong organic growth and successfully pursued accretive strategic opportunities such as their acquisition of neighborhood data provider Onboard Informatics in early 2018,” added John Cochran, partner at Lovell Minnick Partners.

“We believe the company’s innovative technology platform, focus on superior data quality and customer service, and its recurring license revenue model position ATTOM extremely well for continued success in the space,” Cochran concluded. “We are eager to support management in executing their strategic plan to build the leading technology platform in the real estate data industry.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.