The Mortgage Bankers Association has named Bill Packer chairman of its Residential Technology Forum. Packer is executive vice president and COO American Financial Resources.

Packer has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held management positions in sales, operations, project management, ecommerce, retail banking and consumer and mortgage lending. Prior to AFR, he worked in Bank of America’s home loans technology organization.

RESTECH is designed to help MBA members handle technology issues impacting the residential mortgage space, offering a forum where they can discuss problems and solutions.

“Technology and innovation continues to transform every facet of the residential mortgage landscape, and through RESTECH, MBA is committed to bringing industry leaders and tech experts together to address the challenges and opportunities facing our members, investors and consumers,” said MBA SVP and Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni.

“Bill’s successful leadership and breadth of knowledge in the financial services industry will serve him well as chair of RESTECH,” Fratantoni continued. “We appreciate his time and commitment in helping us offer a platform for members to solve problems and enhance the mortgage experience.”