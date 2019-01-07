Digital mortgage software provider Cloudvirga announced Ashley Lundquist will spearhead its growth initiatives as vice president of talent.

Lundquist is responsible for overseeing Cloudvirga’s recruitment and development of top technology talent as the company further expands its team.

“Cloudvirga’s early and remarkable success is directly attributable to our most strategic asset — our human capital,” Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck said. “Ashley’s experience attracting and developing talent for high-growth tech companies will be essential as we continue to expand our team.”

Sponsor Content

Lundquist has a decade of experience in in talent acquisition and employer brand development. In fact, she’s held positions at leading firms like Houzz and e-commerce platform Drip .

“Cloudvirga’s ambition is to be the employer of choice in Orange County,” Lundquist said. “Our team members value the opportunity to work every day with innovative technology that is disrupting the fintech world — and we value our team members, which is why we are building a culture that empowers individuals at every level.”

Although, Cloudvirga was founded in 2016, the company has grown to serve nine of the top 40 mortgage lenders in the country, and continues to expand its suite of digital mortgage solutions.

Notably, Lundquist's is one of the many new faces that has joined CloudVirga's team.

In November, the company appointed James Vinci executive vice president of technology, and brought Jesse Decker on as its chief customer success officer.

“The cry for digital technology that meaningfully improves the customer experience and reduces the cost to produce a mortgage has never been louder,” Decker said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to bring my experience helping major lending institutions implement transformative technology that delights customers to Cloudvirga, and I look forward to helping lenders take control over their margins in a tight market."

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.