LoanLogics, a provider of loan quality management and performance analytics, hired David Parker as senior vice president of product management.

In this role, Parker will oversee the vision and direction of LoanLogic’s product portfolio and be tasked with customer engagement and retention.

Parker brings with him more than 30 years of experience in mortgages and technology. He worked previously for DXC Technology as general manager in banking and capital markets.

He has also held senior positions at Fiserv, where he led the company’s digital mortgage strategy, and CoreLogic, where he created products that drove growth.

Prior to that, Parker worked as director of sales systems, strategy and innovation at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, and was founder and CEO of mortgage consulting firm Praxis Technology Group.

"We are laser-focused on continuously improving our existing products and driving further levels of automation to substantially reduce costs in our client's operations and increase the transparency and quality of residential mortgage lending and loan acquisition. Dave's energy and enthusiasm are contagious and well up to this task with his significant experience in bringing products to market and synchronizing software capability to customers' needs," said LoanLogics CEO Brian Fitzpatrick.

"We are confident that Dave will drive our go-to-market strategies and help us effectively deliver holistic and robust capabilities to our clients and stakeholders," added Bill Neville, LoanLogics President and CEO.