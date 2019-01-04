The Mortgage Collaborative announced Tuesday it added a total of 44 new lender company members in 2018, the group's strongest year for new member growth. In addition to the company’s growth, TMC also announced it added two new staff members to its team.

Sarah Oldani joins TMC as a member benefits advocate. In her new role she will be responsible for the management of TMC’s growing list of mortgage lender members, as well as the cooperative network’s creative expansion of membership benefits. Prior to joining the group, she was employed with Lenders One.

TMC also announced that Jennifer Haning will serve as its business development coordinator where she will help support the company’s network of preferred partners as well as key technology initiatives. Haning’s background includes six years as a banking officer and mortgage compliance specialist for Happy State Bank.

Sponsor Content

“We are so happy to add Sarah and Jennifer to our team,” said Rich Swerbinsky, chief operating officer at TMC. “They’re both perfect fits for the intimate culture of our network and have a deep understanding of TMC’s value proposition that will enhance our continued growth in 2019.”

TMC also announced further details for its next two Lender Member Conferences. The Winter Conference will be held Feb. 17-19 in Austin, and the Summer Conference will be held Aug. 18-20 in Nashville.

“TMC’s conferences provide The Collaborative’s lender members a unique opportunity to interact with top industry leaders,” stated in a press release. “Members participate in compelling and interactive sessions led by their peers focused on growth initiatives, business best practices and experiences with third party providers.”