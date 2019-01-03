Movement Bank recently announced it appointed David Rupp as its new chief executive officer, following Tom Smith’s retirement at the beginning of 2019.

Rupp, an industry veteran with 30 years of experience in the banking industry, has previously served in executive roles at several banks.

Prior to his position with Movement Bank, Rupp served as Four Oaks Bank’s CEO. Notably, he also held executive leadership roles in community banking at VantageSouth Bank, Greystone Bank, First Union and Bank of America.

“I am excited to join the Movement Bank team,” Rupp said. “The bank has a wonderful 100-year legacy of service to its customers and community. Working with the Movement team, we have the chance to care for our customers and communities, improving and innovating banking where we live and work.”

“I am so thankful for the time and effort Tom has given to us as CEO of Movement Bank and wish him the absolute best in his future,” says Movement Bank Chairman Casey Crawford. “We are also thrilled to have David and his family join our team. I’m excited to see where David’s experience and dedication to servant leadership can take us in the years to come.”

Smith has served as the bank's president and CEO for the past 18 months. During his tenure, Smith helped to increase the bank's total assets by more than 40%, according to the company.

