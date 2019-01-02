Redfin, a buy and sell real estate brokerage, recently announced it appointed Aaron Noe to the position of national head of renovations for RedfinNow.

RedfinNow directly purchases homes from homeowners, reselling properties after renovations have been made.

The company began testing the program in 2017, launching in Southern California and eventually expanding to San Diego and Orange County.

Sponsor Content

Although the program is currently confined to California, Redfin plans to further its reach.

“As we grow the RedfinNow business, Aaron brings the operational chops to build our home renovations program,” RedfinNow Head Quinn Hawkins said. “We’re excited about what we can accomplish by combining our experience with Aaron’s background in renovation and property management.”

Prior to joining RedfinNow, Noe served as the executive vice president of operations at American Homes 4 Rent. The company acquires, rehabilitates and manages single-family home rentals.

Noe said he looks forward to utilizing his past experience to help grow Redfin’s services.

“I look forward to helping grow the RedfinNow business and using my experience and creativity to streamline our renovation process so that we can bring this convenient home-selling option to more consumers,” Noe said.

Looking for the next great opportunity? Visit HousingJobs, the most comprehensive mortgage finance jobs database — powered by your friends at HousingWire.