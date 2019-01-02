Alliant Capital, a low income housing tax credit syndicator based in Woodland Hills, California, announced Wednesday that it is naming Hammad Graham as the company’s new vice president of originations.

In this position, Graham will help oversee originations in the New York/Northeast territory.

Graham brings more than 10 years of experience in affordable housing development and finance to the position at Alliant.

Prior to joining Alliant, Graham led the development activities for Brisa Builder’s Corp., a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer.

Earlier in his career, Graham worked at RBC Capital Markets, originating and closing tax credit investments in Massachusetts and New York.

Graham also worked at the NYC Housing Development Corporation, where he worked to underwrite and close private activity housing bonds that were used to finance the development of affordable housing units in the city. Graham was also a project manager at Madison Park Development Corporation, a Boston community development corporation.