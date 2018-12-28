After Jerry Halbrook abruptly stepped down as CEO of Lender Price earlier this year amid a reported disagreement with the company’s founders and board over the company’s direction, Halbrook found another gig fairly quickly, signing on to serve on the senior advisory board of FundingShield.

But Halbrook apparently wasn’t ready to give up on leading a company quite yet.

Earlier this month, Halbrook was named CEO of LoyaltyExpress, a provider of cloud-based marketing automation, CRM, and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies.

The move comes as LoyaltyExpress is in serious growth mode, having acquired both LendingManager and SoftVu in the last year.

And now, Halbrook will be leading the combined companies moving forward.

“We are thrilled and inspired to have Jerry leading our company’s strategic initiatives and growth,” said Larry Huff, executive chairman of LoyaltyExpress.

“His proven track record in mortgage-banking technology coupled with his remarkable success while leading Black Knight’s Origination Technology Division are exceptional achievements,” Huff continued. “It is a pivotal and exciting time at LoyaltyExpress, with recent acquisitions of SoftVu and LendingManager positioning the company to lead the CRM, point-of-sale, and marketing automation space for banks and independent mortgage companies. Jerry’s unparalleled levels of expertise and industry relationships will greatly benefit our clients and stakeholders.”

As Huff mentioned, Halbrook came to Lender Price from Black Knight, where he was president of the origination technology and enterprise business intelligence divisions.

Before joining Black Knight, Halbrook served as chief financial officer of Prudential Home Mortgage; chief information officer of Bank of America consumer real estate; managing director of CitiMortgage in its capital markets segment, and co-founder and chief operating officer of Nexstar Financial at various points in his career.

Halbrook also spend time in senior roles at Deloitte & Touche.

Halbrook spent less than a year at Lender Price, a mortgage pricing engine startup that boasts Kevin Costner (yes, that one) as its lead investor, before resigning.

Now, he will lead LoyaltyExpress where he will be aided by the leaders of SoftVu and LendingManager. According to LoyaltyExpress, Jeff Doyle and Mary Beth Doyle of LoyaltyExpress, Tim Donnelly of SoftVu, and Wayne Steagall of LendingManager will all be part of Halbrook’s leadership team at LoyaltyExpress.

“The combined experience, expertise, and commitment among these talented executives is extensive and will allow for substantial innovations and advancements,” the company said in a statement.

As for Halbrook, he said that he is excited to lead the company and expand on its offerings.

“The combination of LoyaltyExpress, SoftVu, and LendingManager creates a unique combination of product capabilities coupled with market-leading content management and creative services,” Halbrook said. “Our mission is to be the premier compliant provider of both platform capabilities and marketing content focused on our clients’ programs surrounding customer acquisition, retention, and engagement across the residential real estate and lending industry sectors.”

Halbrook will continue to serve on the advisory board of FundingShield while also serving as LoyaltyExpress CEO.