Hi HousingWire readers! The housing industry saw an eventful 2018. Let’s stroll down memory lane and go over the most popular articles of this past year. We’ve already covered part one here. Now, let’s take a look at the top half of our Top 10 most-read articles of the year and find out which article was the most popular.

5. FHA increases loan limits in nearly every area of U.S. for 2018

No. 5 on our list is Assistant Editor Kelsey Ramírez's coverage from late 2017 on the 2018 increase in loan limits from the Federal Housing Administration. More than 3,000 counties saw an increase in loan limits.

4. Nationstar (aka Mr. Cooper) reaches $17 million mortgage settlement with NYDFS

Coming in fourth on our list of most-read articles is Editor Ben Lane’s reporting on Nationstar’s $17 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. The mortgage company reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with the state banking regulator over mortgage-related issues and agreed to pay a $5 million fine, as well as pay $5 million to a local nonprofit and $7 million to New York residents.

3. WATCH: Movement Mortgage CEO explains recent staff layoffs

Our third most popular article is coverage of Movement Mortgage CEO Casey Crawford having an honest conversation with his employees, explaining why the company had to lay off 180 employees in October.

2. This is what the housing market could look like in 2019

Second on our list is Reporter Alcynna Lloyd’s coverage of what the future of the housing market might bring. The article breaks down what the housing market might see in the next year, as well as what homebuyers and lenders can both expect.

1. Family affair: Wife, husband, and daughter all jailed for $20M mortgage fraud

It’s here! No. 1 on our list is the dramatic tale of a family that was so tight-knit they committed mortgage fraud together.

As Editor Ben Lane wrote: Three members of a California family who ran a foreclosure company will spend more than 45 years in jail, collectively, after each was found guilty of participating in a $20 million mortgage fraud scheme that preyed on financially distressed homeowners.