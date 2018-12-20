USFN, a nonprofit trade association for mortgage banking attorneys, announced this week it has completed its transition to a new headquarters in North Richland Hills, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

As part of the move from its previous headquarters in Orange, California, the trade association announced additions to its leadership team. The nonprofit explained that because of the organization’s restructuring the association’s staff, several California-based roles will not transition to the new Dallas-area office.

“This decision was made two years ago and we’ve worked hard to ensure a seamless transition that considered the service and contributions of our California team members. For those who won’t be transitioning to Texas, we offer our heartfelt thanks for their contributions to the association’s success over the years,” said USFN President Marty Stone.

USFN added Shae Craft as the organization’s director of member & industry relations. Prior to joining USFN, Craft served as the director of client relations for RCO Legal. The association also added Kip Eads as its director of education & content strategy. Eads previously served as the vice president of professional development at the Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association.

“With this move, we’re building a team that looks to the next generation of USFN leadership. I’m pleased with the depth of association management talent in the Dallas area and we’ve combined that with industry experts for a truly dynamic spectrum of skills, backgrounds, and talents,” Pamela Donahoo, USFN CEO, said.