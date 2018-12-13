Even as technology advances the mortgage process further, homebuyers are still inundated with options when it comes to making a decision on a mortgage. What is the best loan? Is this right for me? Am I getting a good deal?

To ease that stress, Columbus, Ohio-based Lower announced it has launched operations and is seeking to leverage artificial intelligence to help homebuyers make “smarter mortgage decisions.”

The company also announced its internal, proprietary AI technology, a mobile-based application called LOAi, a mortgage recommendation engine. The engine utilizes AI to analyze data points and past loans to instantly provide the company’s loan advisors with tailored loan selections and enhance the power and accuracy of a loan advisor, it said.

The company said it is aiming to improve the online mortgage process by assuring homebuyers that the mortgage they are getting is the best one possible.

“The online lending process is broken. Self-service works for selling socks, but not for a life-changing decision like a mortgage,” said Dan Snyder, Lower’s CEO and founder. “Unlike other digital lenders, we use technology to boost the expertise of our loan advisors, not replace them. We arm homebuyers with technology, transparency and data so that they can feel confident they are making the best decision possible.”

Additionally, Lower offers homebuyers with a digital application tool, PersonalApply, that can be completed in minutes by using a desktop or mobile browser. The company said applicants using the form can get a personalized loan recommendation without long forms or submitting paperwork in minutes.

For borrowers seeking out refinancing, the company said it offers higher loan-to-value ratios, which allows borrowers to refinance more debt and pay off what they owe faster. The company is also offering another sweet perk for those refinancing: no lending fees on future refinances, it stated in its announcement.