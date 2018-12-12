Gateway Mortgage Group has named Steven Patrick its new chief risk officer, tasked with overseeing the Oklahoma-based lender’s enterprise risk management, compliance and quantitative analytics.

Previously, Patrick worked as managing director for Everett Advisory Partners, counseling clients on risk-reducing strategies and solutions to complex funding problems. Prior to that, he worked for Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.

“Steve has a tremendous amount of experience in mortgage finance, credit and risk arena,” said Gateway CEO Stephen Curry. “He brings a deep understanding of enterprise-level risk management to this role and understands its importance to a company’s overall health and growth. We are happy to welcome Steve into the Gateway family and we know he will be a valuable addition to the executive leadership team.”