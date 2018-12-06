Top 10 national retail mortgage lender, Movement Mortgage, is launching Movement Mobile, a productivity and relationship management mobile application for loan officers.

The news is provided first to LendingLife readers; the actual launch, via a small pilot user group to start, is set for January 2019.

The app will integrate a loan officer’s pipeline, database, pricing engine, marketing resources and many other productivity tools, available right on your phone.

“In today’s competitive environment, the best loan officers want to provide their clients with superior speed and service anywhere, anytime," says Movement CEO Casey Crawford. “Movement Mobile will help our loan officers do more business in less time. It’s that simple.”

"Movement Mobile puts the tools an LO needs in the palm of their hand. That’s what the marketplace expects and we’re committed to delivering that experience,” Crawford added.

Movement Mobile is the result of a research and planning process that included an advisory board of the company’s top producing loan officers and the Movement Crowdsource Challenge, a competitive event, held earlier this year, to identify the top technology solutions available.

These exercises identified common pain points for loan officers and the technology to address them.

As a result, Movement Mobile will bring the tools loan officers use everyday into a single application on a mobile device. Movement loan officers’ pipelines, pricing engine, loan origination system and more will be incorporated into a single app updated in real-time. Finally, Movement Mobile will integrate these tools in a simple user interface that includes common productivity tools such as calendars, calculators, messaging and documents.

Mobile joins other technology tools and resources, such as Movement’s EasyApp digital borrower application experience and EasySign e-closings to give Movement Mortgage loan officers a full suite of technology offerings that provide a competitive edge.