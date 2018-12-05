Each year companies around the country hope to land a spot on Glassdoor’s esteemed Best Places to Work list, facing stiff competition from many different industries.

Yesterday, the workspace-satisfaction ratings website announced the winners of its 2019 award, honoring multiple companies in the housing space.

While several real estate companies made an appearance on the list, and by our count only two mortgage lenders made the cut. That’s right, two.

Thrive Mortgage and BOK Financial were awarded with the title of 2019’s Best Places to work for small companies, signaling a strong sense of employee satisfaction in their workplaces.

Thrive Mortgage Director of Education and Engagement James Duncan said the company couldn’t be prouder of its team.

“It is a very tough time for everyone in real estate at the moment, but we employ some of the most creative, innovative and resilient professionals in the industry,” Duncan said.

The tough time Duncan is referring to is the recent slowdown in loan originations, due to several of factors, including inventory shortages, rising interest rates and home prices.

Despite these industry headwinds, Duncan said the company’s success can be attributed its workplace culture.

“Our people are THE primary reason we have achieved so much success,” Duncan continued. “We’re very excited about our growth opportunities in 2019, and it is completely attributed to the culture and the community of our people that is turning this once small, family-owned business into a powerfully influential force in the Mortgage space.”

BOK Financial Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Kelley Weil shared similar sentiments about her team, attributing the company’s success to their talent.

“Without a doubt, it’s our employees that make us different from other financial institutions, no matter the city or state where we do business,” Weil said. “We’re humbled by this recognition yet excited for others to get a glimpse of our culture, which is heavily influenced by attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry. We know that it’s our employees that enable outstanding client service and make a difference every day in the communities where they live and work.”