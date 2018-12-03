Crescit Capital Strategies, a commercial real estate finance platform, today announced the roll-out of its bridge lending program.

The program will target middle market transactions with loan amounts of $5 million to $50 million, the company said in a statement.

The program will provide financing for acquisitions and for recapitalizations of business plans that entail value-add, transitional or stabilized properties where additional seasoning or flexible prepayment is required.

“We are pleased to roll out Bridge program that specifically targets the middle market, a segment that Crescit believes is underserved by existing participants,” said Joseph Iacono, Crescit Capital’s CEO. “Crescit Capital services all of its loans internally for the life of the asset so that borrowers only need to deal with one relationship manager from origination through loan payoff.”

Crescit Capital Strategies, which was founded earlier in 2018, provides highly structured and flexible debt products across the capital stack.

The Bridge Lending Program is available to finance transactions for a wide range of property types, including multi-family, office, industrial, self-storage, hospitality, retail, mixed-use, student and senior housing, and manufactured housing communities.