Ali Vafai believes that when developing technology, you must put yourself in the end-user’s shoes and imagine their experience first.

It is this empathetic philosophy that has propelled him to create TMS’ revolutionary tech solutions for the mortgage world.

As TMS’ president, Vafai’s technological know-how has redefined business for the lending industry, putting the customer at the center of the transaction, rather than a sidelined participant left feeling out of the loop and uninformed.

Vafai led the development of the award-winning subservicing platform SIME (Servicing Intelligence Made Easy), which gives lenders real-time access to their assets.

He is also the architect of TMS’ recently launched Happinest Mobile app, a digital servicing app designed to reconstruct the homeowner/servicer relationship by elevating communication and putting the borrower in the driver’s seat.

Happinest Mobile enables the borrower to upload and submit loan documents directly from their mobile phone, a first for the servicing industry.

Vafai has also worked on elevating TMS’ proprietary loan originating system, KISS (Keep It Super Simple), updating it with enhanced features to make it more seamless and user-friendly for TMS customers.

Vafai’s mission is to create an enjoyable and intuitive user experience, a driving factor as he works to enhance and expand TMS’ technology, ensuring that it aligns with the company’s corporate goal to “help grow happiness.”

What one habit has made a crucial difference in your success?

“Be a part of the company! Understand that real-time immersion into your company keeps it moving forward, and by doing this, you’re able to create the most innovative and game-changing solutions for the borrower.”