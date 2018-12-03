As the chairman and CEO of Freedom Mortgage, Stanley Middleman is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the mortgage business. In addition to leading one of the nation’s largest full-service mortgage bankers, Middleman also serves in leadership roles throughout the industry.

Middleman led Freedom Mortgage to a path of stability through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Freedom’s mortgage servicing business has grown by 150% over the past 18 months, an achievement that moved the company into one of the top 15 largest servicers nationwide.

The company also raised more than $1.8 billion in the public debt markets during that time, and spent the money on various assets that contributed to its growth.

Sponsor Content

Freedom opened a new, 25,000-square-foot office in Tempe, Arizona, after outgrowing its Phoenix branch. The new office is home to 240 employees and has space for 100 more.

And as for Middleman himself, he just completed his first year on the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Board of Directors as well as his first year on the MBA’s Residential Board of Governors, which is responsible for establishing legislative and regulatory policies and positions on residential lending issues.

In addition to his roles with the MBA, Middleman is also a member of the Housing Policy Executive Council, an affiliate of the Financial Services Roundtable that advocates for the benefits of a fully competitive and integrated housing market, and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Corporate Board of Governors.

What one habit has made a crucial difference in your success?

“Every day, I simply try to put one foot in front of the other. I don’t think I’ve ever reached the highest of the highs or the lowest of the lows. Paying attention to the details, taking things step by step.”