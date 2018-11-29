Digital mortgage software company Cloudvirga has named James Vinci executive vice president of technology

In this newly created role, Vinci will oversee initiatives to strengthen developer talent and collaborate across departments to scale technical initiatives to accommodate growth, the company said.

Vinci has 25 years of experience at leading mortgage technology companies, working previously at Equator, Altisource and Xerox.

“James’ deep, hands-on leadership in mortgage process automation is a huge boon for Cloudvirga as we continue our ambitious vision of delivering unmatched cost savings and borrower satisfaction to top mortgage lenders,” said CEO Michael Schreck. “We are proud to welcome James to the team.”