Ellie Mae hired Dan Madden as executive vice president and chief financial officer, the company announced this week. Starting Dec. 20, 2018, Madden will assume his new role and report to Ellie Mae’s President and CEO Jonathan Corr.

Madden in joining the mortgage tech provider from Revel Systems, where he served as CFO of the cloud-based POS platform.

Prior to his time at Revel, Madden was the CFO at Cepheid, a publicly traded molecular diagnostics company, and VP finance and corporate controller at Symmetricom, where he led the company’s finance, accounting and investor relations functions.

“Ellie Mae is leading the industry as we drive toward our mission of providing the true digital mortgage to lenders of all sizes,” said Corr. “Dan’s extensive financial, operational and strategic experience coupled with his knowledge of technology and SaaS businesses will be a huge asset to Ellie Mae as we continue to grow. We look forward to having Dan’s leadership and expertise on our team.”