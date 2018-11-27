Embrace Home Loans hired Jodi Viniello as chief innovation and transformation officer to help expand the lender’s digital operations.

In her new role, Viniello will be responsible for defining the lender’s agile transformation roadmap and digital strategy, the company said.

Viniello has executive operations and IT experience and worked previously as head of transformation and portfolio delivery at Citizens Bank.

The company said it will rely on Viniello’s expertise in agile principles, saying that agile design methods have become increasingly popular as a means to offer customers a faster and more flexible delivery strategy.

“Companies that leverage agile methods are able to react successfully to the emergence of new competitors, game-changing technologies and sudden shifts in market conditions like the mortgage industry is experiencing today,” said Embrace President and CEO Dennis Hardiman. “With Jodi’s expertise in agile frameworks, we are confident she will bring our innovative ideas to reality more quickly in order to meet those challenges.”