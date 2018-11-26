Auction.com named Kevin Cooke senior vice president of business development.

Cooke, who has more than 20 years of experience in mortgage servicing and finance, previously held positions at Altisource and LenderLive.

In his new role, Cooke will drive Auction.com’s business development initiatives, focusing on identifying client opportunities for increased revenue and portfolio performance.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Kevin to the team and look forward to tapping into his expertise as we continue to revolutionize the default disposition industry,” said Chief Revenue Officer Ali Haralson. “Kevin’s deep background in real estate disposition will be essential as we continue to help our clients achieve superior and optimized performance.”

Cooke worked previously as VP of enterprise solutions for Altisource, where he built and expanded client relationships.

Cooke said he is excited to contribute to Auction.com’s growth.

“Over the course of my 20-plus year career, I have had the unique privilege of working in various capacities within the financial services and mortgaging industries," Cooke said.

"I have long been aware of Auction.com as the established market leader in residential real estate disposition with a proven track record of innovation," Cooke added. "I now look forward to applying my expertise at Auction.com as the company continues to position itself for acceleration and growth.”