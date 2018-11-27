Mortgage lending service provider Ellie Mae is going all-in by joining forces with one of the largest data cloud providers out there.

Ellie Mae announced it is joining Amazon Web Services in further automating the digital lending process. By doing so, digital mortgage lending will go smoother, get faster and be much simpler for all parties.

Ellie Mae said AWS will help reduce operating costs so that it can better serve customers including banks, credit unions, and mortgage lending institutions of all sizes.

Sponsor Content

“Ellie Mae is able to use the breadth and depth of the world’s leading cloud to be more efficient and innovative, refocusing their manpower and capital on ways to automate the mortgage lending process instead of infrastructure procurement and management,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “We are pleased to continue our work with Ellie Mae as they build anew and operationalize their processes on AWS so that lenders can process applications, deliver decisions, and provide funding to borrowers quickly.”

Here are the specific to the partnership, as per a release from Ellie Mae:

Migrating to AWS has enabled Ellie Mae to adopt a microservices architecture to support its applications, regardless of scale, load, or complexity. Ellie Mae uses AWS Lambda to run code without provisioning or managing servers, Elastic Container Service for Containers to develop micro services, and Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS) to decouple and scale microservices, distributed systems, and serverless applications on AWS. This shift to AWS makes it easier for Ellie Mae to innovate on the fly and accelerate its time to market for new loan management features.

“AWS gives us an unmatched set of cloud services and a highly reliable infrastructure to work with as we continue to build solutions that provide borrowers and lenders with the best digital loan experiences,” said Satheesh Ravala, Senior Vice President, Cloud Engineering and Operations at Ellie Mae. “As a result of early successes on AWS, we are confident that their services will continue to give us what we need to be nimble, innovate, achieve results, and cut costs while we grow and expand our business well into the future.”