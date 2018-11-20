It’s been a busy week for moves in the mortgage tech space ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday! Here is the latest:

HW Tech100 winners Remine and Contactually have announced an integration partnership. Users of Contactually’s CRM now have the capability to sync their contacts’ information to Remine to access property information and predictive analytics, according to the companies' announcement.

“As we worked with agents and brokers, we learned that many were using Contactually,” said Jonathan Spinetto, COO of Remine. “With this new integration, we can make it easy for brokers and agents to have the information they need at their fingertips.”

“Contactually and Remine share a belief that actionable intelligence is crucial for today’s agent,” added Zvi Band, CEO of Contactually. “Integrations are part of Contactually’s core values as participants in a diversified real estate tech space, and we are excited to share this functionality with our users.”

Mortgage Cadence announced enhancements to its Enterprise Lending Center loan origination platform by expanding its integration capabilities with Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation.

There are two new features in the ELC, according to the company: electronic loan package document delivery and automated mortgage insurance activation, both from MGIC. The company explained that the integrations streamline the originations by simplifying the ordering and activation of mortgage insurance.

This means that for non-delegated mortgage insurance, lenders have the option of sending the loan package directly to MGIC for review, phasing out uploading documents manually.

“The activation of mortgage insurance after a loan closes is often a grey area,” said Brian Benson, executive manager of services at Mortgage Cadence. “Sometimes it’s the lender that activates the insurance, while other times it’s the servicer. Enterprise Lending Center now automates this activation, creating efficiency and peace of mind for lenders.”

Plaza Home Mortgage announced that its BREEZE loan origination system now offers a new option for wholesale mortgage brokers in generating both required disclosures and the LE at the point of sale.

Plaza’s mortgage brokers will now be able to initiate and send the necessary disclosures to a borrower along with the LE through its BREEZE system, the lender explained.

According to a release from the company, both loan originators and borrowers will have the option of electronically signing forms that require their signatures and receiving electronic notifications.

“At the end of the summer, we introduced our new Loan Estimate capability that lets BREEZE users create LEs in five minutes or less. Now we are adding disclosures to complete the digital experience for brokers and their clients,” said Jeff Leinan, executive vice president, National Wholesale Production at Plaza Home Mortgage. “In today’s competitive market, where every loan counts, technology enhancements and skilled Account Executives allow Plaza clients to offer a superior user experience and increase loan pull-through.”