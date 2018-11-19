Berkadia recently announced Mark Feldman has become the first investment sales resource for its San Francisco-based office.

Feldman will report directly to Senior Vice President and Head of Investment Sales Keith Misner.

“Mark has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate and it shows in the volume and complexity of deals he’s been a part of across his career,” Misner said. “He is a natural fit as the investment sales lead in San Francisco as we seek to deepen and diversify our relationships and market penetration.”

Sponsor Content

Prior to joining Berkadia, Feldman worked at Ground Matrix representing institutional, large private capital, syndication and affordable housing investors in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily assets. Notably, Feldman has more than $1.7 billion in multifamily transactions throughout the U.S, according to the company.

Feldman also served as executive vice president of marketing and sales for Universal Paragon Corporation. In this role, he oversaw all pre-marketing and sales functions for three major developments in San Francisco totaling about 3,400 units.

“Our team has a strong track record of success with clients in Northern California and across the U.S., sourcing creative and comprehensive financing solutions,” Managing Director Clay Akiwenzie said. “Adding Mark really rounds out our product offering. His deep relationships throughout the region will help us finally deliver a comprehensive set of local options for any business plan, whether that is to buy, sell, finance, renovate or exchange.”

Feldman said he’s excited to bring Berkadia’s services to the Northern California market.

“The northern California market remains incredibly competitive as the technology industry and population growth continue to drive investor interest in the region,” Feldman said. “I’m thrilled to join Berkadia’s team in order to broaden engagement with clients and partners and bring the full complement of our services to the table in order to help them create value in this market.”

Earlier this year, Berkadia also brought Tom Genetti on its team. You can read more about the appointment here.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.