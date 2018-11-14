Fannie Mae announced Wednesday that a subsidiary of Credit Suisse is the winner of its ninth reperforming loan sale.

The winner of the sale for the five pools of loans was DLJ Mortgage Capital, which has previously won bids in other Fannie Mae reperforming loan sales. Earlier this year, it won a transaction made up of about 26,900 loans totaling about $6.14 billion in unpaid principal balance. Last year, the company won several transactions, including $1.62 billion in reperforming loans in April and $2.99 billion in reperforming loans in June.

The $4.97 billion in unpaid principal balance was divided into five separate pools. Here’s what made up each one:

