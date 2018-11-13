Class Appraisal, a HousingWire Tech100 winner, announced Tuesday that Julie Jones has been appointed senior vice president of valuation transformation and engagement.

Jones is an industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Prior to joining Class Appraisal, Jones was a member of Fannie Mae’s collateral policy and strategy team, where she led outreach for the team's initiatives.

In her new position at Class Appraisal, Jones will report directly to Chief Innovation Officer Scot Rose.

"The company is strategically investing in industry veterans that can help shape the future of the valuation industry, and Julie is an important part of that effort," Rose said. "In her new role, Julie will help develop innovative solutions and facilitate market adoption of those solutions through training, education, and engagement with all stakeholders.”

Jones said she’s very excited to help spearhead change within the mortgage industry.

"The company's new Innovation Organization will focus on much needed research and development in the valuation space," Jones continued. "Hearing their vision for the future of our industry made this an opportunity I simply couldn't pass up.”

Last month, the company named Gary Ferguson as its chief technology officer to spearhead its pursuit of tech solutions.

“I’m very impressed with the vision the Class Appraisal leadership team has shared with me,” Ferguson said.

“Complacence is not an option in our space. Class Appraisal understands that it’s all about innovation and optimization, realizing efficiency gains both internally and across platforms to create a better experience for our clients and their customers. As valuation providers, we can have a huge impact if we leverage the right technology. I plan to make certain that we do,” Ferguson concluded.

