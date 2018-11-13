2018 has been a difficult year for mortgage lenders, and industry experts predict 2019 won’t be much better.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate has increased to its highest level since early 2011, now sitting at 5.11%. Rates are expected to rise again in December, with two to three possible rate hikes in the new year.

Higher rates and limited housing inventory have depressed volume for most lenders this year, but industry watchers see some hope for a slowdown in home price appreciation in 2019, which has been climbing at twice the rate of income growth. However, that’s still a silver lining on a situation that presents an affordability gap for many buyers.

In the midst of these significant economic headwinds, lenders are developing their 2019 budgets, and top concerns include increasing production and decreasing turn-times. The prime driver for the next year has to be efficiency, which makes choosing the right technology partner especially important.

Rising interest rates and rising home values give homeowners an incentive to stay in their homes longer. Homeowners now have $14.4 trillion in untapped equity, which they can use for home improvement, investment opportunities, emergencies and retirement.

The importance of vendor management is typically defined in terms of security, with federal and state regulators casting a keen eye on the ways third-party vendors introduce risk into the lending process.

