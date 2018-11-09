Mortgage solutions company Reverse Focus has announced the launch of a new website service for reverse mortgage originators.

Myloanofficer.us offers customizable websites designed for HECM LOs who are looking to market their services and elevate their online presence, according to the company. The sites include educational reverse mortgage content, a loan calculator, lead forms and a blog page – all with language designed to improve search engine optimization.

The company explained that the sites are designed specifically to educate prospective borrowers about the loan and enhance lead generation.

“We’ve been engaged in the conversation around reverse mortgage lead gen and digital marketing for many years, and after listening closely to originators nationwide and working with top SEO experts, we’ve developed a turn-key, power-packed website, purpose-built for borrowers and originators alike,” Reverse Focus said in a statement.

The company said users can set up their website in less than a day and the service costs $79 a month.

Reverse Focus CEO Eric Hiatt said the company’s goal is to increase the efficiency of the lead generation process for LOs.

“Originators will benefit from our all new lead-capture technology, which allows a borrower to effortlessly type in their property details and contact information into a lead funnel system, which then is packaged and sent to Sales Engine CRM for workflow sales automation,” Hiatt said.