Built Technologies, a HousingWire Tech100 winner, hit a company milestone this year, surpassing $16 billion in construction loan volume.

Built CEO and Co-Founder Chase Gilbert said as the company continues to grow, it is imperative they have a skilled executive driving the performance, strategy and overall success of its sales and business development programs.

In fact, Built recently appointed Riley Thomas as its senior vice president of revenue. In this position he is expected to lead sales, marketing and customer success teams.

“Riley has a proven track record in the financial technology space and we are confident that his expertise in technical marketing and business development will optimize Built’s efficiency and profits within the market,” Gilbert said.

Prior to the new position, Thomas previously served as the regional sales manager at Clearwater Analytics, assisting in the expansion of its global fund managers.

Thomas also previously worked for Micron Technologies, performing business process analysis, strategic planning and technical marketing work.

Thomas said he is honored to join Built at a time of tremendous opportunity and growth.

“The global market needs a solution that increases the oversight, efficiency, and collaboration within construction finance, and I look forward to changing the way the world gets Built,” Thomas concluded.

