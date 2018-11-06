HousingWire, the No. 1 source of mortgage finance news, is pleased to announce the full reintegration of its magazine production back into the editorial department.

Reporter Kelsey Ramírez will be taking over the day-to-day operations at one of the few remaining, successful glossy print publications in the real estate and housing markets.

"Kelsey started at HousingWire way back in February 2016. She's proven to be an invaluable member of editorial and we would not be where we are today without the help of great people such as her," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney.

"Therefore, it is my honor to report the immediate promotion of Kelsey into the position of Associate Editor," he added. "This is a huge jump, for many reasons, but the most important thing to know is she is now taking over the organizational operations of our beloved HousingWire Magazine. It's a big responsibility and she's more than ready."

Ramírez started at HousingWire in the role of editorial assistant and was promoted to reporter in mid-2016. Before joining HousingWire, Ramírez worked for the student newspaper, The Shorthorn, at the University of Texas at Arlington, which has been recognized as one of the best student newspapers in the country. There, she covered the education beat as well as social work.

More and more, media companies are blurring the line between editorial, advertorial and ad content. A large part of Ramírez's role is to ensure the uncompromising, independent editorial integrity of HousingWire Magazine, while working effectively with all of HousingWire's client base.

The promotion marks the completion of a clearer, project-based structure at HousingWire editorial, which is as follows, in no specific order: