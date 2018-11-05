Deborah Jenkins is now officially running Freddie Mac’s multifamily business, two months ahead of schedule.

Jenkins, who previously served as Freddie Mac’s senior vice president of multifamily underwriting and credit, was promoted to executive vice president and head of the government-sponsored enterprise’s multifamily operations back in September.

Jenkins was originally set to take over those roles on Jan. 1, 2019, but the GSE announced Monday that Jenkins is assuming the roles immediately.

“Debby’s transition into her role as head of the multifamily business has progressed very well, and I am pleased to announce that she will officially assume these duties effective immediately, rather than on the originally-planned January 1 date,” Freddie Mac CEO Don Layton. “Debby is dedicated to ensuring this growing segment of our company continues to be an industry leader, innovator and a critical financier of rental housing that is affordable to low- and moderate-income families.”

Jenkins takes over for David Brickman, who previously led Freddie Mac’s multifamily business and was promoted to president earlier this year. Brickman is also considered as a potential replacement for Layton, who is expected to step down next year.

Jenkins has led the GSE’s multifamily underwriting and credit since 2010. In that role, Jenkins oversaw all credit approvals and due diligence processes, asset level securitization activities, as well as credit policies and governance for all of the GSE’s multifamily products.

And now, Jenkins is leading Freddie Mac’s multifamily business, which has grown significantly in the last few years.

In addition to taking over as head of multifamily, Jenkins is also now a member of the company’s senior operating committee.