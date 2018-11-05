Roostify announced Monday that Courtney Chakarun has joined the company as its chief marketing officer.

“Courtney’s extensive leadership experience, marketing prowess and proven track record of driving growth will be great assets to Roostify, and we’re excited to welcome her to company,” Roostify CEO Rajesh Bhat said.

Prior to the new position, Chakarun served as CoreLogic’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation, championing marketing and advancing growth and innovation.

Sponsor Content

Chakarun also spent more than a decade in various leadership roles at GE Capital, most recently leading new product innovation, mobility and consumer research insights for its capital retail finance division.

Chakarun said she looks forward to contributing to Roostify’s next phase of growth and amplifying its brand and customer value.

“Roostify has built an impressive position in the digital lending space and they are true innovators,” Chakarun continued. “Most of all, I’m excited to be a part of a team that puts the customer first.”

Earlier this year, the company brought on three members to its leadership team, expanding its ability to support consumer demand.

“Roostify has been steadily expanding our customer base and our digital lending engagement platform to give more and more lenders the ability to provide the best digital home lending experience for consumers and banks alike,” Bhat said in a statement.

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.