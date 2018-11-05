CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled services provider, announced Monday the addition of Ralph McLaughlin as its deputy chief economist.

McLaughlin [pictured below] joins the company from Veritas Urbis Economics, which he founded to offer real estate and urban economic consulting services for developers, homebuilders, local government and others. Before that he served as chief economist at Trulia, and is widely recognized as an expert in the housing and mortgage industries.

“Ralph is a terrific addition to the CoreLogic office of the chief economist,” CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft said. “He is a highly-respected expert on the domestic real estate economy, and we are thrilled he is a part of our team.”

“Ralph’s experience and thought leadership will help ensure our market-leading property data, analytics and insights continue to provide unique value for the benefit of our financial service clients and broader markets,” Nothaft said.

In his new position as deputy chief economist, McLaughlin will utilize his ability to communicate to audiences from consumers to large corporations. He will lead economic research using CoreLogic data including the CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

McLaughlin will expand the visibility of the CoreLogic economic policy unit and enhance research capabilities and tools.