Realtor.com recently announced plans to launch its latest solution, Local Expert, later this month.

Local Expert aims to help agents raise their visibility among consumers in targeted markets.

In order to do so, the company will allow agents to place customized, branded ads on its website. Notably, the solution will also permit agents to extend their reach to consumers through social media.

Sponsor Content

According to the company, 78% of buyers who planned to purchase a home in the next three months knew the exact neighborhood they wanted to live.

The company claims that through the use of Local Expert, agents can better meet the needs of those buyers.

Realtor.com SVP Deepak Thakral said consumers are best served when they work with professionals who know and have experience in the local market.

“Local Expert helps real estate professionals build visibility and awareness with buyers who are looking for homes in their markets of expertise, and gives agents powerful tools to promote their home seller clients’ listings,” Thakral continued.

“Local Expert can help provide agents with a competitive advantage in the current environment,” Thakral said. “With targeted, regular exposure on realtor.com and in social media, agents can create trust and stay top-of-mind with the local buyers they’re hoping to meet and help attract serious home buyers to their listing clients, as well. It’s a win-win for agents, buyers and sellers.”

Local Expert is expected to hit general availability on November 7.